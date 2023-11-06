Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $15,149,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 496,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 292,737 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

