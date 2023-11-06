Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 138.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It also offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

