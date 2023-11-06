LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. LuxUrban Hotels has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 176.23%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LuxUrban Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 190,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CFO Shanoop Kothari acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian Ferdinand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,825 shares in the company, valued at $572,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $566,800. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUXH. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

