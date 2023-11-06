Marathon Digital (MARA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Marathon Digital to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Marathon Digital has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.13) EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares in the company, valued at $103,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.