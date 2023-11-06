Drilling Tools International (DTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Drilling Tools International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of DTI opened at $3.65 on Monday. Drilling Tools International has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95.

In other news, Director Thomas Monroe Patterson purchased 7,392 shares of Drilling Tools International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $33,707.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

