Grindr (GRND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Grindr has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.54 million for the quarter.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $5.87 on Monday. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Grindr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

In related news, Director George Raymond Zage III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $657,550 over the last ninety days. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grindr by 567.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Grindr by 2,186.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 852,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grindr by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Grindr by 649.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 288,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grindr by 75.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.