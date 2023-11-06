Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li-Cycle Price Performance
Li-Cycle stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. State Street Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $9,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Li-Cycle by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,355,000 after buying an additional 995,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Li-Cycle Company Profile
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
