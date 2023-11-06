Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.75-$7.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.75-7.00 EPS.

Shares of CAH opened at $100.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $220,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

