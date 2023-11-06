Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.14. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Williams Companies by 33.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 40.4% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Williams Companies by 591.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

