Versor Investments LP Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $209.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $215.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.