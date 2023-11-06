Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.