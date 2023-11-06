Versor Investments LP Sells 2,577 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,781,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 490,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 99,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $104.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $121.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,938.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $202,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,938.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,109 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,113 in the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

