Versor Investments LP Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after buying an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $116.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.