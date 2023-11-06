Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,695 shares of company stock worth $2,208,939. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL opened at $339.53 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.90 and a 1-year high of $457.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

