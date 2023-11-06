Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

