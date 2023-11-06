Versor Investments LP Takes $474,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $37,208,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after buying an additional 1,018,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $75,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

