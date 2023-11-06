Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.