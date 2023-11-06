Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $44.74.

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Avient by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

