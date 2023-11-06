Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE:PK opened at $13.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $22,594,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

