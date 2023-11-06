Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $3,005,602 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

