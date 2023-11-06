SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEDG. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.48.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $210.46. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.