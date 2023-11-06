Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $310,369.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE TOL opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.