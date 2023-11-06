Versor Investments LP Raises Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

