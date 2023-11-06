Versor Investments LP Acquires 11,189 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $58,524,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,057,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,574,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $15.75 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.