Versor Investments LP Acquires 11,189 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $58,524,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,057,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $18,574,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
Shares of TRIP opened at $15.75 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $27.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
