Versor Investments LP Has $437,000 Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OLO by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in OLO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,884.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $260,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 595,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,884.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock valued at $445,159. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

OLO stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

