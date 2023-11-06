8,360 Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth $777,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in KB Home by 23.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE KBH opened at $51.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

