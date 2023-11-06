11,352 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after buying an additional 466,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $13,907,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,704.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $43,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,995. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $49.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 42.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

