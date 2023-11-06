Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,090,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $130,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 965,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after buying an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.89 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $53.32.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
