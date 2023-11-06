Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

