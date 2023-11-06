Versor Investments LP Has $517,000 Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 72.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,162 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 221.2% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 576,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 396,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 121,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

