Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

