Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $253.26 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

