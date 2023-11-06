Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 52,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FUTY opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

