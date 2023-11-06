Lincoln National Corp Purchases 3,446 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

