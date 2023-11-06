Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

