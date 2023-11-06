Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,318 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 582.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

Shares of FDRR opened at $40.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $514.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Featured Articles

