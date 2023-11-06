7Pixels (7PXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.97

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00005639 BTC on major exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $32.14 million and approximately $7.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98463333 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

