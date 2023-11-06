ELIS Price Tops $0.0340 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 6th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $1,166.79 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,207.17 or 1.00056922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03230714 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $282.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

