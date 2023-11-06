Traders Purchase Large Volume of ChargePoint Call Options (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 180,074 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical daily volume of 84,536 call options.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $3.08 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,018,509.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,366,970 shares of company stock worth $25,148,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors cut shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

