Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $39,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 118,152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.1 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.