New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 34,157 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,157 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $38,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,248 shares of company stock worth $22,182,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $116.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

