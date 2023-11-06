New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,994 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $38,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.17, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

