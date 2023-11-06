New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.09 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,759 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $38,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

