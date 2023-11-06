New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.70 Million Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BP were worth $37,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.73.

BP Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Recommended Stories

