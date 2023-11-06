New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.54 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $37,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 1,118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 155,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,085 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $152.31 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.