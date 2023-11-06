New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cencora were worth $37,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Cencora by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 59.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 132.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $8,581,774. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $195.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.75. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.10 and a 12 month high of $198.98.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.