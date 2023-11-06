New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.24 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $37,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,880,000 after purchasing an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,664,000 after purchasing an additional 559,554 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

