New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,200,028 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 845.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Flex worth $37,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Flex by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

