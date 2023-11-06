Lincoln National Corp Acquires 14,594 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

