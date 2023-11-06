New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Allstate worth $36,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

